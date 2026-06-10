Ryan Ward And Dodgers Square Off Against Pirates On June 10
Ryan Ward and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ward has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ward is hitting for a .259 BA, .286 OBP and .556 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored five runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Jared Jones (1-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.