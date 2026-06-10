Ryan Ward And Dodgers Square Off Against Pirates On June 10

Ward is hitting for a .259 BA, .286 OBP and .556 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored five runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (1-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.

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