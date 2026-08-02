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Ryan Vilade
Tampa Bay Rays

Ryan Vilade

Tampa Bay Rays • #26 RF

Ryan Vilade And Rays Face White Sox On Aug. 2

Ryan Vilade and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Vilade has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Vilade is hitting for a .252 BA, .313 OBP and .472 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 19 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (7-5 with a 4.34 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Vilade

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