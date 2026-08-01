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Ryan Vilade
Tampa Bay Rays

Ryan Vilade

Tampa Bay Rays • #26 RF

Ryan Vilade And Rays Play White Sox On Aug. 1

Ryan Vilade and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Vilade has +700 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Vilade is hitting for a .256 BA, .318 OBP and .481 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 19 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 35 runs. Vilade has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Jordan Hicks will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Vilade

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