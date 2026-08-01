Ryan Vilade And Rays Play White Sox On Aug. 1

Vilade is hitting for a .256 BA, .318 OBP and .481 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 19 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 35 runs. Vilade has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Jordan Hicks will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.

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