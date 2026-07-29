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Ryan Vilade
Tampa Bay Rays

Ryan Vilade

Tampa Bay Rays • #26 RF

Ryan Vilade And Rays Face Rangers On July 29

Ryan Vilade and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, July 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Vilade has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Vilade is hitting for a .256 BA, .320 OBP and .468 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 18 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. Vilade has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore makes the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Vilade

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