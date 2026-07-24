Ryan Vilade And Rays Take On Guardians On July 24

Vilade is hitting for a .257 BA, .319 OBP and .459 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 17 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. Vilade has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last action (on July 18 against the Red Sox) he went 1 for 3 with a double.

The Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (8-5) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.