Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Take On Reds On July 30

O'Hearn is hitting for a .274 BA, .337 OBP and .462 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 54 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 69 runs (10th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Rhett Lowder makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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