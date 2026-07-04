Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Play Nationals On July 4

O'Hearn is hitting for a .280 BA, .334 OBP and .462 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 41 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (7-6 with a 5.29 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.