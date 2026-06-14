Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Face Marlins On June 14

O'Hearn is hitting for a .282 BA, .350 OBP and .460 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 31 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Max Meyer (6-0) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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