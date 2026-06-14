FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan O'Hearn

Pittsburgh Pirates • #29 1B

Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Face Marlins On June 14

Ryan O'Hearn and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 12:15 p.m. ET. O'Hearn has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

O'Hearn is hitting for a .282 BA, .350 OBP and .460 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 31 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Max Meyer (6-0) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan O'Hearn

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News