Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Take On Diamondbacks On July 28

O'Hearn is hitting for a .276 BA, .340 OBP and .463 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 53 runs. In 379 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 68 runs (11th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.