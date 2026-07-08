Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Play Braves On July 8

O'Hearn is hitting for a .293 BA, .351 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 47 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 61 runs (9th in MLB). In his last game, he mashed three homers in his last game (going 4-for-5) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.83 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

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