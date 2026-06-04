Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Take On Astros On June 4

O'Hearn is hitting for a .290 BA, .368 OBP and .467 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 29 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Astros.

Kai-Wei Teng gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.57 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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