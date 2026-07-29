Ryan McMahon And Yankees Face White Sox On July 29

McMahon is hitting for a .211 BA, .271 OBP and .373 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 24 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

Davis Martin will try to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.

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