Ryan McMahon And Yankees Take On Cubs On Aug. 2

McMahon is hitting for a .207 BA, .268 OBP and .363 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .631 and he has scored 24 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea (8-7) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.67 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

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