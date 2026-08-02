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Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees

Ryan McMahon

New York Yankees • #19 3B

Ryan McMahon And Yankees Take On Cubs On Aug. 2

Ryan McMahon and the New York Yankees will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2:20 p.m. ET. McMahon has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

McMahon is hitting for a .207 BA, .268 OBP and .363 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .631 and he has scored 24 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea (8-7) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.67 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan McMahon

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