FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees

Ryan McMahon

New York Yankees • #19 3B

Ryan McMahon And Yankees Take On Cardinals On Aug. 3

Ryan McMahon and the New York Yankees will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET. McMahon has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

McMahon is hitting for a .207 BA, .268 OBP and .361 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 25 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Michael McGreevy (4-9) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan McMahon

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News