Ryan McMahon And Yankees Take On Cardinals On Aug. 3

McMahon is hitting for a .207 BA, .268 OBP and .361 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 25 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Michael McGreevy (4-9) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

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