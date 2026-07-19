Ryan Johnson And Angels Play Tigers On July 18

Johnson is 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.