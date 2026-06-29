Ryan Johnson And Angels Square Off Against Mariners On June 29

Johnson is 1-2 with an 8.84 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up only one hit.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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