Ryan Johnson And Angels Play Mariners On April 5

Johnson is 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA and two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.

The Mariners are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.