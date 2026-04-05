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Ryan Johnson
Los Angeles Angels

Ryan Johnson

Los Angeles Angels • #32 RP

Ryan Johnson And Angels Play Mariners On April 5

Ryan Johnson will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Johnson has -178 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Johnson is 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA and two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.

The Mariners are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Johnson

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