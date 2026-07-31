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Ryan Johnson
Los Angeles Angels

Ryan Johnson

Los Angeles Angels • #32 RP

Ryan Johnson And Angels Square Off Against Brewers On July 31

Ryan Johnson will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Milwaukee Brewers at Angel Stadium, on Friday, July 31 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Johnson has +128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Johnson is 2-5 with a 7.34 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Johnson

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