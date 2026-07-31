Ryan Johnson And Angels Square Off Against Brewers On July 31

Johnson is 2-5 with a 7.34 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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