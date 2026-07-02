Ryan Gusto And Marlins Play Rockies On July 2

Gusto is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.