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Ryan Gusto
Miami Marlins

Ryan Gusto

Miami Marlins • #65 SP

Ryan Gusto And Marlins Square Off Against Phillies On July 29

Ryan Gusto will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Gusto has +108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Gusto is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Gusto

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