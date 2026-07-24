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Ryan Gusto
Miami Marlins

Ryan Gusto

Miami Marlins • #65 SP

Ryan Gusto And Marlins Face Padres On July 24

Ryan Gusto will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park, on Friday, July 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Gusto has -154 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Gusto is 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without giving up a hit.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Gusto

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