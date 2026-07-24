Ryan Gusto And Marlins Face Padres On July 24

Gusto is 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without giving up a hit.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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