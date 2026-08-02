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Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies

Ryan Feltner

Colorado Rockies • #18 SP

Ryan Feltner And Rockies Play Royals On Aug. 2

Ryan Feltner will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Feltner is 4-5 with a 5.75 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Feltner

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