Ryan Feltner And Rockies Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 1

Feltner is 3-5 with a 5.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.

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