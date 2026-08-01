FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies

Ryan Feltner

Colorado Rockies • #18 SP

Ryan Feltner And Rockies Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 1

Ryan Feltner will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Feltner has -142 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Feltner is 3-5 with a 5.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Feltner

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News