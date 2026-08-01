Ryan Feltner And Rockies Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 1
Ryan Feltner will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Feltner has -142 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Feltner is 3-5 with a 5.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.