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Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies

Ryan Feltner

Colorado Rockies • #18 SP

Ryan Feltner And Rockies Square Off Against Red Sox On June 22

Ryan Feltner will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Boston Red Sox at Coors Field, on Monday, June 22 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Feltner has -115 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Feltner is 2-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Feltner

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