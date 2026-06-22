Ryan Feltner And Rockies Square Off Against Red Sox On June 22

Feltner is 2-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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