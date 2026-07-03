Ryan Feltner And Rockies Square Off Against Giants On July 3

Feltner is 2-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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