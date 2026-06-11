Ryan Feltner And Rockies Play Cubs On June 11

Feltner is 2-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.

The Cubs are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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