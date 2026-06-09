Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Tigers On June 9

Lewis is hitting for a .162 BA, .260 OBP and .270 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .530 and he has scored 11 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Lewis has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.

Troy Melton (2-0 with a 1.74 ERA and nine strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season.

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