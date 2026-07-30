Royce Lewis And Twins Play Royals On July 30

Lewis is hitting for a .215 BA, .299 OBP and .385 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 35 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Lewis has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (5-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.

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