Royce Lewis And Twins Face Royals On July 29

Lewis is hitting for a .215 BA, .300 OBP and .387 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 35 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Lewis has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak (0-0) pitches for the Royals to make his third start of the season.

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