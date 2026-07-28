Royce Lewis And Twins Take On Royals On July 28

Lewis is hitting for a .212 BA, .295 OBP and .377 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 35 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Lewis has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Seth Lugo (4-6) takes the mound for the Royals in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.36 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

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