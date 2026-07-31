Royce Lewis And Twins Play Mariners On July 31

Lewis is hitting for a .216 BA, .298 OBP and .383 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 36 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Lewis has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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