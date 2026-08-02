Royce Lewis And Twins Play Mariners On Aug. 2

Lewis is hitting for a .217 BA, .297 OBP and .394 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 37 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Lewis has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.98 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

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