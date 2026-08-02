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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Play Mariners On Aug. 2

Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lewis has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .217 BA, .297 OBP and .394 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 37 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Lewis has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.98 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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