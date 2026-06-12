Royce Lewis And Twins Take On Cardinals On June 12

Lewis is hitting for a .187 BA, .279 OBP and .317 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored 12 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. Lewis has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Leahy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.42 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.