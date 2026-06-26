Ronny Mauricio And Mets Face Phillies On June 26

Mauricio is hitting for a .216 BA, .216 OBP and .324 SLG with a 35.1% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .541 and he has scored three runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Cubs.

Zack Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.