Ronel Blanco And Astros Face Rangers On Aug. 1

Blanco is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.