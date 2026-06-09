Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against White Sox On June 9

Acuna is hitting for a .254 BA, .373 OBP and .425 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 31 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 21 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

The White Sox will send Erick Fedde (1-5) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.94 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.

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