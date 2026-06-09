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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against White Sox On June 9

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Acuna has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .254 BA, .373 OBP and .425 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 31 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 21 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

The White Sox will send Erick Fedde (1-5) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.94 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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