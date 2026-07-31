Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Nationals On July 31

Acuna is hitting for a .244 BA, .365 OBP and .416 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 34 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (12-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.