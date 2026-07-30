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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Nationals On July 30

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Acuna has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .243 BA, .363 OBP and .403 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 32 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mets.

The Nationals will send Jake Irvin (2-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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