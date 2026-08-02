Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Nationals On Aug. 2

Acuna is hitting for a .240 BA, .363 OBP and .419 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 36 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (8-4) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.