Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Nationals On Aug. 1

Acuna is hitting for a .239 BA, .362 OBP and .408 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 34 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Miles Mikolas (3-7) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.65 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.