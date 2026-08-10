Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Mets On Aug. 10

Acuna is hitting for a .243 BA, .353 OBP and .437 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 40 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 28 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Christian Scott gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.

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