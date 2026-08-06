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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Marlins On Aug. 6

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Acuna has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .240 BA, .358 OBP and .410 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 37 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (5-6) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.58 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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