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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Blue Jays On June 4

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park, on Thursday, June 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Acuna has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .249 BA, .375 OBP and .435 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 28 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Acuna has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Mason Fluharty (3-0) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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