Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Blue Jays On June 4

Acuna is hitting for a .249 BA, .375 OBP and .435 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 28 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Acuna has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Mason Fluharty (3-0) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.

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