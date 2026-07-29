Romy Gonzalez And Red Sox Take On Athletics On July 29

Gonzalez is hitting for a .200 BA, .284 OBP and .333 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored six runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Gonzalez has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez (5-4) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.12 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

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