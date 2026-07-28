Romy Gonzalez And Red Sox Face Athletics On July 28

Gonzalez is hitting for a .211 BA, .286 OBP and .351 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored six runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Gonzalez has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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