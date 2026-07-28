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Romy Gonzalez
Boston Red Sox

Romy Gonzalez

Boston Red Sox • #23 SS

Romy Gonzalez And Red Sox Face Athletics On July 28

Romy Gonzalez and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gonzalez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gonzalez is hitting for a .211 BA, .286 OBP and .351 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored six runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Gonzalez has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Romy Gonzalez

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