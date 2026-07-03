Romy Gonzalez And Red Sox Face Angels On July 3

Gonzalez had a .305 BA, .343 OBP and .483 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .826 and he scored 47 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 53 runs. Gonzalez recorded six steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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