Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Take On Mariners On July 30

Sasaki is 4-5 with a 4.71 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.