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Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers • #11 RP

Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Take On Mariners On July 30

Roki Sasaki will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, July 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Sasaki has -106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Sasaki is 4-5 with a 4.71 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roki Sasaki

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