Robert Gasser And Brewers Play Cardinals On July 7

Gasser is 1-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday, June 29 when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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