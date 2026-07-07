FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Robert Gasser
Milwaukee Brewers

Robert Gasser

Milwaukee Brewers • #54 SP

Robert Gasser And Brewers Play Cardinals On July 7

Robert Gasser will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Gasser has -106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gasser is 1-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday, June 29 when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Robert Gasser

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News