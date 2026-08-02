Robert Gasser And Brewers Face Angels On Aug. 2

Gasser is 3-4 with a 4.48 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.