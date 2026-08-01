Robert Gasser And Brewers Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 1

Gasser is 3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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