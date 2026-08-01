Robert Gasser And Brewers Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 1
Robert Gasser will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Gasser has -156 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Gasser is 3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.